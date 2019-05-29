Bud Light responds to Blues fans over Bud Knight’s apparent Bruin fandom

ST. LOUIS – There was a moment in the national pregame coverage prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins Monday night that rubbed Blues fans the wrong way.

Hey @budlight – WHY in the world is the Bud Knight at the game holding an @NHLBruins ? You do know you were born (and still reside) in St. Louis…where the @StLouisBlues play!!! #comeon — Dain Goedeke (@daingoedeke) May 28, 2019

We asked Bud Light for a reaction. The company’s response in a Twitter direct message Wednesday morning?

“The Bud Knight is lost. We’re bringing him home.”

It should be noted that Anheuser Busch has adorned the company’s south St. Louis brewery complex by paying tribute to the Blues’ anthem of “Gloria,” also featuring Bud Knight.