ST. LOUIS - Keep the kids "booked" and busy this summer with the help of Barnes and Noble. The retailer is giving kids a chance to win a free book with their summer reading program.

Students in the first through sixth grade can read any eight books they want, record the reading progress in a journal, then bring the journal to the store during the month of August.

They then can choose a free book from a list provided by Barnes and Noble.

For more information visit: www.barnesandnoble.com