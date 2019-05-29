“Dollars and Sense”: The story behind a healthy business

Posted 12:02 pm, May 29, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Typically, growth and expansion are indicators of a healthy business and an improving economy, but that's not the whole story. Ken Ziebart, Group Manager, Commercial Banking at First Bank, joins us to talk "dollars and sense".

