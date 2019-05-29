Fans at Enterprise Center stoked as Blues ready for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – When the puck drops this evening in Boston, the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis will be filled. It is a sold-out house even though the team that plays there won’t be here this evening. But Blues fans want to send her positive energy to Beantown.

On Monday night, fans came to 14th and Clark to cheer on their St. Louis Blues 1,178 miles away. The $10 admission or $5 for season ticket holders got folks in the doors and inside a cold Enterprise Center.

Wednesday night’s watch party is already sold out, with 14,000 people expected to watch the game on the big screen. It’ll still feel like a home game, with giveaways, music, and the ‘light it up’ sign when the Blues score.