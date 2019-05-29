FOX 2’s ‘Captain’ Kilcoyne covering the Stanley Cup from a yacht in Boston Harbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, Ma. - FOX 2 Sports Director is covering the Stanley Cup finals from a yacht in Boston Harbor. They are aboard the S.S. Gloria, adorned in Blues banners. It offers a spectacular view of the Boston Bruins' TD Garden arena.

The boat's actual name is "In the Moment" and it may be a good reminder that the Blues need to stay present to win. Martin says that the team needs to stay out of the penalty box. They're down during the first game of the series.

The boat is Martin's home during the series in Boston. He says that temperatures in the bay are bitterly cold. He's hoping for a warm reception back in St. Louis.

"Captain" Kilcoyne has been tweeting from his ship. Check out some of his one-liners like this one below.

"I concede Zac Choate⁩ and Charlie Marlow⁩ have playoff beards. But I have a boat. For now. That counts right?" tweets FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.

The Blues play game 2 of the Stanley Cup series tonight. You can see Kilcoyne's live coverage from the yacht on FOX 2.

With ⁦@sharpie2626⁩ ⁦@andystrickland⁩ A career first. I’ve been to Super Bowl. World Series. Final 4. Daytona 500. Kentucky Derby. Eagle River Snowmobile Championships. Saw Joe Buck call a Robbie Knievel jump. But, this is first ever Stanley Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/fvLQiXZhyH — Martin Kilcoyne (@martinkilcoyne2) May 27, 2019

I concede ⁦@ZacChoate⁩ and ⁦@CharlieMarlow_⁩ have playoff beards. But I have a boat. For now. That counts right? #StlBlues pic.twitter.com/WHkRaR7vdO — Martin Kilcoyne (@martinkilcoyne2) May 27, 2019

St Louis. You still up? After the interview of the 8th place finisher at the race, we will have #StlBlues coverage live from Boston on ⁦@FOX2now⁩ pic.twitter.com/nogZYuqHn8 — Martin Kilcoyne (@martinkilcoyne2) May 27, 2019

Welcome to Bah-stahn. We are gonna be live from the harbor. After the race cars on ⁦@FOX2now⁩ we will have boats. And hockey. Live ⁦@StLouisBlues⁩ coverage tonight after the Coca Cola 600. pic.twitter.com/Urk5cPipUW — Martin Kilcoyne (@martinkilcoyne2) May 26, 2019