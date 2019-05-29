× KSHE 95 bans music by Boston until after ‘your Blues win the Stanley Cup’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — “Real Rock Radio” KSHE-95 has announced that they are banning all music by the band Boston in their playlists until after the Stanley Cup finals are over. They posted the news to Facebook Tuesday with the caption, “All of the music from the band BOSTON has been removed from the KSHE library until after your St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup.” You’ll need to get your fix of “More than a feeling” somewhere else.

Most of the radio station’s fans support the decision. Here are a few of their comments from KSHE’s Facebook page:

Todd Lemon: “It’s been such a long time…”

Teri Robertson Lake: “💙💛 all the little things being done to support the BLUES!!”

Michael Mccune: “That’s nonsense though. Why punish Boston? They’re just a ‘A Rock and Roll Band'”

The St. Louis Blues will be without injured forward Robert Thomas in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.

Thomas has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and not participating in most practices and morning skates. Coach Craig Berube says Thomas has been banged up and his absence is not related to the open-ice hit he took from Torey Krug in a Game 1 loss Monday.

Berube said he decided to take Thomas out of the lineup because he is banged up. It could mean Robby Fabbri will see his first game action since Game 5 of the second round against Dallas on May 3.

Blues defenseman Vince Dunn will miss his fifth consecutive game after taking a puck to the face on shot from San Jose’s Brenden Dillon in the Western Conference final.