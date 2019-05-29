× St. Louis County police hold torch run for Special Olympics Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s Special Olympics games were canceled because of tornado damage to their offices in Jefferson City but, the Annual Special Olympics Torch Run is still on.

At least 15 St. Louis County Police Department will take to the streets at 8:30 Wednesday in north county joined by some Special Olympics athletes in parts of the run.

The Missouri Special Olympics is the charity of choice for area law enforcement agencies.