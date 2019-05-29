Learn To Shoot open house event at the Busch Shooting Range

Posted 12:03 pm, May 29, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Next week, June 3rd from 4:00-7:00 P.M., the Missouri Department of Conservation will be holding a "Learn to Shoot" open house event at the Busch Shooting Range. Bryant Hertel of the Outdoor Education Center is here to discuss the details of the event.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.