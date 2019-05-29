ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Next week, June 3rd from 4:00-7:00 P.M., the Missouri Department of Conservation will be holding a "Learn to Shoot" open house event at the Busch Shooting Range. Bryant Hertel of the Outdoor Education Center is here to discuss the details of the event.
