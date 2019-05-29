Mississippi River getting dangerously close to 1973 levels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - Throughout the state, hundreds of roads are closed. There are several river communities at risk of being washed out.

FOX 2 captured views of the rising Mississippi River on Wednesday evening, where the water could be seen touching the steel girders under the bridge.

Crews are boosting the height of levees along the River Des Peres. The city said it's preparing for the second-highest crest along the river. Last week, sewers backed up into hundreds of homes in the area after a lightning strike caused a power failure.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said it will close the northbound I-55 exit to Carondelet and River City Boulevard for sandbagging efforts. The closure gets underway at 6 a.m. on Thursday.