Missouri History Museum: Flores Mexicanas” A Lindbergh Love Story

Posted 9:19 am, May 29, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Public Historian of the Missouri History Museum, Adam Kloppe, joins us to discuss a brand new addition to the museum; an original painting of Alfredo Ramos Martinez given to St. Louis aviator Charles Lindberg.

