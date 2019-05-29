One person in custody after apartment fire in Hazlewood

Posted 4:51 am, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:53AM, May 29, 2019

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – One man has been arrested after being accused of starting an apartment fire in Hazlewood.

The fire started around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Knollwood Apartments on Knoll Creek Drive.

According to investigators, a man on the third floor deliberately set the fire on his deck. Extra firefighters were called to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

All of the residents that were forced from their north county apartments made it out safely.

