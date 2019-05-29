× OT game-winner for Blues sends Stanley Cup Final back to St. Louis tied 1-1

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues evened the Stanley Cup Final series with the Boston Bruins at 1-1 with a hard-fought 3-2 Overtime win Wednesday night in Boston. Carl Gunnarson blasted home the game-winner 3:51 into the extra period.

Four goals were scored in the first period alone, with Charlie Coyle getting Boston off to an early lead about five minutes into action while the Bruins were on the Power Play. Robert Bortuzzo answered five minutes later with assists from Carl Gunnarson and Tyler Bozak. Less than a minute later at the 9:43 mark, Joakim Nordstrum scored Boston’s second goal through Jordan Binnington’s five hole on the night as the Bruins seized the lead back. A Vladimir Tarasenko goal, his 10th of the postseason, knotted the game back up at 2-2.

Both teams picked up where they left off Monday in Game 1 in terms of heavy hitting and extra-curricular activity after the whistle had blown. The Blues were penalized a total of five times, and there were numerous Blues run-ins with former Captain David Backes, now of the Bruins, and Boston’s Torey Krug, who leveled St. Louis’ Robert Thomas in Game 1. Thomas did not play Wednesday.

The series now shifts to St. Louis, where Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday night at Enterprise Center, with the puck scheduled to drop after 7pm.