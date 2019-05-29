Planned Parenthood: Parson comments not reality

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America says Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s explanation of why the state’s only abortion clinic might be forced to close is “not based on medicine, facts, or reality.”

The Republican governor on Wednesday said the state will not renew Planned Parenthood’s license to perform abortions unless its St. Louis clinic fixes issues raised by the Department of Health and Senior Services. The license expires Friday.

Planned Parenthood, the health department and Parson all have declined to outline the alleged deficiencies despite repeated requests from The Associated Press.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America CEO Dr. Leana Wen says in a statement that Parson’s comments confirm that his goal is to ban abortion care in Missouri.

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit seeking to ensure that the clinic can continue to provide abortions. A Wednesday court hearing was postponed without explanation and rescheduled for Thursday morning.