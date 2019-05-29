× Podcast: The life and times of George H.W. Bush

On our fourth podcast, Theresa Pauli and I take you to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum in College Station, Texas. Whether it’s a plane like the one the young Bush flew in WWII, the Presidential limousine that carried the first family or the speed boat POTUS used to outrun the Secret Service, we’ll give you an inside look at his life and times.

Plus, we hear from the Oak Ridge Boys, broadcaster and Bush family friend Jim Nantz and a host of Americans who came to pay tribute when the 41st President passed in December 2018. We get some inside insight on what it took to put together the State Funeral for a President, including the 4141 Union Pacific train that carried him to his final destination. It’s a Memorial Day podcast you won’t want to miss!

Presidential Libraries, Museums & More – the PODCAST! Download and listen on your American road trip. Subscribe here: iTunes – Google Play.