× St. Charles County Police searching for missing teen with autism

ST. CHARLES, COUNTY Mo. — Police are asking the public for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl with autism who ran away from home. They say that Madison Wheeler was last seen on Tuesday, May 28, at her family’s home in the 3700 block of Nottingham Drive. Investigators think she may be traveling with a female friend.

Wheeler is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′ 3″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was wearing a white shirt, pink shorts, and a purse with a flower pattern.

Anyone with information on Madison Wheeler’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Knobbe at 636-949-7900, ext. 4465 or dial 911.