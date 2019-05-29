× St. Louis student makes it through Scripps National Spelling Bee 2nd Round

ST. LOUIS – The blues aren’t the only ones showing off the spirit of St. Louis on the East Coast.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, Alice Liu; three-time champ of the Saint Louis Post-Dispatch Spelling Bee will move on to round three of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC.

Liu made it through round two Tuesday, May 28 with the word carpaccio.

The competition started eight months ago with 11-million students. Now there are 565 spellers left standing and only 50 spellers will move to the final round on Thursday.

Last year Liu tied for 34th place at the national level.