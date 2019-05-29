Strong storms expected Wednesday afternoon and evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Showers and storms are expected to develop late this afternoon and last into this evening. Some of these storms may produce large hail and strong wind gusts. Temperatures will top off today in mid-to-upper 80s. The rain tapers off on Thursday. We might even see a dry day on Friday.

River levels continue to rise and new crests are already working their way down the area rivers thanks to heavy rain up north and out west. The new forecasts do take into account most of the forecast rainfall…but some adjustments may still be necessary based on actual observed rainfall amounts. Click this link for the latest river levels and forecasts.

