TSA collected nearly $1 million in loose change last year

ST. LOUIS – Have you ever emptied your pockets at airport security, then accidentally left something behind?

You probably wouldn’t think much about forgetting some loose change in the bin, but maybe you should.

The Transportation Security Administration says all that forgotten change is a nice chunk of money for the agency. In fact, airport screeners collected nearly $ 1 million dollars last year!

According to the agency’s report on the 2017 fiscal year, John F. Kennedy International Airport collected the most money at $72,392. Los Angeles International Airport was a close second at $71,748. Miami International Airport and O’Hare International trailed behind at $50,504 and $49,597.

The agency says the change pays for things like checkpoint maintenance and new signs.