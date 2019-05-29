Woman fatally shot while holding baby used her body to shield child, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old woman shot as she held a baby on Chicago’s Northwest Side Tuesday morning shielded the child with her body, police said, and later died from her wounds.

According to police, the woman was holding a 1-year-old baby girl believed to be her own as she spoke with acquaintances on the 1200 Block of North Mason Avenue Tuesday morning. Then, around 8:50 a.m., two males stepped out of a silver Chevy Impala and fired shots at the group.

The first shot struck the 24-year-old woman in the upper torso, according to police, and she sought cover behind cars parked nearby with the baby.

“She moved towards the rear of a parked vehicle and fell to the ground and laid over her child to shield her,” said CPD Officer Michelle Tannehill, Office of Communications.

After the shooting, a group of “unknown” people took the woman to West Suburban Hospital, Tannehill said, where she was later pronounced dead.

While police believe the woman was not the intended target, they say the incident was likely not random.

“This is not a random act of violence, unfortunately, police are investigating – it could possibly have been a targeted incident due to gang conflicts and retaliations in the area,” Tannehill said.

Area North detectives are viewing surveillance and video footage and photos as the investigation continues, Tannehill said.