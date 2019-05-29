World’s smallest surviving baby born at San Diego hospital; sent home healthy

SAN DIEGO, CA — The world’s smallest surviving baby went home healthy after being delivered at a San Diego hospital at only 23 weeks.

Saybie was delivered in December of 2018 at 23 weeks and three days at San Diego’s Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.

According to the hospital, Saybie’s mother gave birth after experiencing severe pregnancy complications.

When she was born, Saybie weighed 8.6 ounces, about as much as a large apple, according to the hospital.

After her birth, the hospital’s life support team rushed to stabilize her before she was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit.

Saybie was sent home in mid-May at a healthy 5 pounds.

“No one expects their baby to be born with complications,” said Trisha Khaleghi, senior vice president and chief executive officer at Sharp Mary Birch. “But when the unexpected occurs, Sharp Mary Birch is equipped with the latest technologies, equipment, research and specially trained experts to care for even the world’s smallest baby.”