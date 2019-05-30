Adam Levine may have quit ‘The Voice,’ but you can catch him on tour this summer

Adam Levine may be gonefrom “The Voice,” but he’s hitting the road with Maroon 5 over the summer (and saving rhinosover on his Instagram in the meantime.)

Levine, who is also an executive producer on the new song writing competition show, “Songland,” is just one of many musicians taking advantage of the hot touring season.

Here are 10 big summer tours to look out for:

Carrie Underwood — “The Cry Pretty Tour 360”

Carrie Underwood is currently on tour in support of of her sixth studio album, “Cry Pretty.” It kicked off on May 1 in North Carolina and will wrap on October 31 in Detroit. She’ll perform60 two-hour shows in total. And for a feel-good bonus, she’s donating a dollar from every ticket sold to a Haitian children’s charity.

Luke Bryan — “Sunset Repeat Tour”

Luke Bryan is working hardthis summer. The “Sunset Repeat Tour” kicks off May 31 in Philadelphia and will crisscross North America. The shows will feature supporting acts Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock. Bryan’s tour will close out at Ford Field in Detroit on Oct. 25.

BTS — “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself”

The second best-selling concert of the moment — following Ed Sheeran — is K-Pop’s BTS. The group’s “Love Yourself” show launched last summer and touched down in California in May. They’ve played Chicago and New Jersey, with more dates to be announced.

Ariana Grande — “Sweetener World Tour”

Grande, the real one not the wax one, released two entire albums (“Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next”) in just six months. Currently on her fourth concert tour, she’ll hit Miami, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Boston and more before saying thank you, next in July.

Jennifer Lopez — “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration Tour”

If you haven’t seen J.Lo prepping for this tour with intense workouts on Instagram, you’re missing outbut your self-esteem is probably still intact.

Lopez’s tour will hit, New York, San Jose, Phoenix, Denver, and more.

John Mayer — 2019 World Tour

John Mayer announced his summer tour on Instagram, telling followers he can’t wait to see their “smiling faces.” The Grammy Award winner’s tour includes 27-stops across North America and is set to kick off on July 19 in Albany at the Times Union Center.

Wu-Tang Clan — “Gods of Rap Tour”

Wu-Tang Clan, who now havetheir own district in New York City, will join Public Enemy and De La Soul this summer for a tour set to launch in the UK. Wu-Tang, who will headline, will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit record, “Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers.)”

Kacey Musgraves — “Oh, What A World Tour”

In addition to a few summer festivalappearances, Kacey Musgraves keeps adding dates to her 2019 “Oh, What a World Tour.” She recently announced four new West Coast stops. The the tour will now run through September, before culminating with a two-night stand at the Fillmore in New Orleans.

The Rolling Stones — “No Filter Tour”

This tour, which kicked off in 2017, had to be postponedwhen it was announced that Mick Jagger would have to undergo surgery to replace a heart valuve. The 17-date North American leg of the tour is now up and running, and it’s as high energy as ever.

The Backstreet Boys — “DNA World Tour”

Backstreet’s back, alright. The the popular ’90s boyband made up of Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson are touring again. They’re currently performing across the pond but will return to the US for additional dates in July.