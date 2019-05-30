EAST PORTERVILLE, CA - FEBRUARY 11: A resident holds a can of water donated by the Anheuser-Busch company as water wells supplying hundreds of residents remain dry in the fourth year of worsening drought on February 11, 2015 in East Porterville, California. Many local residents fill water tanks with free non-potable water for flushing toilets, bathing and laundering. Bottled water is used for drinking, cooking and washing dishes. Most of the wells of about 926 dry homes in Tulare County stopped flowing last summer when some 17 California communities ran out of water. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Anheuser-Busch sending emergency drinking water to flooded towns in Missouri and Oklahoma
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Anheuser-Busch says they will be delivering more than 150,000 cans of emergency drinking water to help flooded towns in Missouri and Oklahoma. They are working with the American Red Cross to help distribute the water. It will be delivered to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partners in Sedalia, Missouri and Muskogee, Oklahoma.
The brewer regularly pauses production at their Cartersville, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado breweries to help can the water for natural disasters. They have been working with the American Red Cross for over 30 years to provide the drinking water in times of need.