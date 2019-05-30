× Anheuser-Busch sending emergency drinking water to flooded towns in Missouri and Oklahoma

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Anheuser-Busch says they will be delivering more than 150,000 cans of emergency drinking water to help flooded towns in Missouri and Oklahoma. They are working with the American Red Cross to help distribute the water. It will be delivered to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partners in Sedalia, Missouri and Muskogee, Oklahoma.

The brewer regularly pauses production at their Cartersville, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado breweries to help can the water for natural disasters. They have been working with the American Red Cross for over 30 years to provide the drinking water in times of need.