Ballpark Village expanding watch parties outside for Blues watch parties
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Ballpark Village has more details about their “We Want the Cup” watch party series that will continue the Stanley Cup finals. They expect large crowds downtown for the Cardinals / Cubs series in addition to the Blues game against the Bruins. They say that there is plenty of room at their facility. They plan on expanding outdoors to help accommodate the expected influx of fans.
There will be a 15’ screen, bleachers, food, beverage and entertainment are planned in Ball Park Village’s Northeast parking lot for the viewing parties. This is part of the expansion of Fox Sports Midwest Live!
This is the plan for Saturday and Monday’s games released by Ballpark Village:
Saturday June 1st, the St. Louis Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs at 6:00pm, followed by the St. Louis Blues game time of 7:00pm. Fox Sports Midwest Live! will open at 11:00am and the Ballpark Village parking lot will open at 2pm and with music, food, drinks and gameday entertainment, including a Ticket Tornado wind-tunnel machine for guests to step into and catch tickets, gift cards and vouchers for Blues Memorabilia from StubHub. In addition, StubHub will raffle off Blues Swag, Gift Cards, Koozies and Rally Towels to guests who register with them onsite.
On Monday, June 3rd Barstool Sports and Barstool Radio will be at Ballpark Village for the Game 4 Watch Party. From 3:00-5:00pm, Dave Portnoy and the Barstool Radio crew, divided between St. Louis and Boston, will broadcast their show from the Fox Sports Midwest Live! Stage and on Barstool Radio – SiriusXM, channel 85. Portnoy, also known as “El Presidente” is founder of Barstool Sports and has been very vocal in his support of Boston, while co-hosts of the show have come to the defense and support of the St. Louis Blues.