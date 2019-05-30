× Ballpark Village expanding watch parties outside for Blues watch parties

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Ballpark Village has more details about their “We Want the Cup” watch party series that will continue the Stanley Cup finals. They expect large crowds downtown for the Cardinals / Cubs series in addition to the Blues game against the Bruins. They say that there is plenty of room at their facility. They plan on expanding outdoors to help accommodate the expected influx of fans.

There will be a 15’ screen, bleachers, food, beverage and entertainment are planned in Ball Park Village’s Northeast parking lot for the viewing parties. This is part of the expansion of Fox Sports Midwest Live!

This is the plan for Saturday and Monday’s games released by Ballpark Village: