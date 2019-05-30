LIVE video from FOX’s 2 Rogue Runner: Driving the streets of St. Louis

Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece

Posted 7:25 am, May 30, 2019

BOSTON -  Carl Gunnarsson scored on a delayed penalty 3:51 into overtime, Jordan Binnigton made 21 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Wednesday night to tie the Stanley Cup Final at a game apiece.

Robert Bortuzzo and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored in St. Louis' first Cup finals victory after losing the previous 13. It was the first overtime in a Cup final since Game 2 of 2016.

Charlie Coyle and Joakim Nordstrom scored for Boston and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves. The Bruins won 4-2 in Game 1 on Monday night and had won eight straight games.

Game 3 is Saturday night in St. Louis.

