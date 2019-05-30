Blues, city announce street closures and watch party plans ahead of Game 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues and a slew of city agencies are meeting in downtown for a jam-packed weekend. From street closures to watch parties, there’s a lot to know heading into Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues and the NHL Marketing Partnership announced Thursday the run of events for Saturday’s Game 3 at the Enterprise Center.

Inside will be rocking and rolling cheering on The Note; the same can be said outside Enterprise Center. A watch party on a giant screen, live music, and the Cardinals will be hosting the rival Chicago Cubs.

It’s 49 years of pent up energy converging on downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis County police, city police, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be on-hand at the party and entertainment areas, as well as MetroLink platforms.

City officials are recommending the public use the Metro for easy access to and from downtown.

If you do opt to take your car, police want you to have a parking plan and have a designated driver.