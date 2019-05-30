Blues fans continue singing National Anthem after Boston feed freezes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Blues fans packed the Enterprise Center for a Stanley Cup Watch Party Wednesday night. When the satellite feed from Boston froze the kept singing National Anthem in unison.

