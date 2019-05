× Blues Interviews after Historic 3-2 OT Win in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

The St. Louis Blues achieved a franchise first on Wednesday night, their first ever win in a Stanley Cup Final game. The dramatic 3-2 win over the Bruins in Boston was their first triumph after losing 13 straight games in their Stanley Cup Final history. They lost four straight games in 1968, 1969 and 1970 in addition to Game 1 of this year’s title series.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne is in Boston with the Blues and went one on one with the Game 2 hero, Carl Gunnarsson. He won the contest with his first ever playoff goal in overtime.

Martin also talked it over with Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo after the Blues win, that evened the Stanley Cup Final series at one win apiece.