Cards-Cubs set for London series in 2020

NEW YORK – The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are set to play at London next season in a two-game series at West Ham’s Olympic Stadium on June 13 and 14.

St. Louis will be the home team for both games, according to a draft of the 2020 preliminary schedule obtained by The Associated Press.

Chicago will be at Philadelphia from June 8-10, then has a pair of off days. The Cubs will be off June 15 and then start a homestand at Wrigley Field against the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to meet in Major League Baseball’s first games in Europe, at London’s Olympic Stadium on June 29 and 30.