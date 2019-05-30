Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash on Goodfellow Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One motorist flees the scene of an accident overnight in north St. Louis.

According to authorities, two vehicles collided around 2:00 a.m Thursday morning on Goodfellow Boulevard at Minerva Boulevard in which one of the parties had fled the scene.

The impact of the crash sent one of the cars into a neighboring front yard.

Police say they have very little information about the vehicle that fled the scene of the original crash, however, it should have very heavy front end damage.

It is unclear if the second vehicle was stolen or not.

No word on any injuries.