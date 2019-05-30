× Family Dollar to start selling alcohol at 1,000 locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Family Dollar is hoping that booze will boost its sales. USA Today reports that around 1,000 stores will start selling alcohol.

The company that also owns Dollar Tree has been considering a variety of tactics to bolster its sales since it announced about 400 store closures. There are also plans to expand the party goods sections and test higher priced products at Dollar Tree.

Family Dollar sells a variety of items for under $10 at rural and urban locations. Dollar Tree bought the company in 2015. But Family Dollar has struggled, and Dollar Tree is under heavy pressure from an activist investor to sell or revitalize the ailing line.

Dollar Tree, which sells everything for $1 and caters more to mid-income customers with suburban stores, has a plan for Family Dollar: Close stores, re-brand some locations as Dollar Tree, and renovate others with $1 Dollar Tree merchandise sections.