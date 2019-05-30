Floods threatening Highway 79 at the Cuivre River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. - Drivers traveling between St. Charles and Lincoln counties must now avoid Highway 79 at the Cuivre River, thanks to rising floodwaters. Authorities shut down the highway in the area just after 11 pm Thursday night.

Water could be seen pooling on the shoulders by sunset Thursday. County officials said they expected the road will be closed overnight or early Friday (May 31).

When Highway 79 is shut down, drivers will need to find alternate routes. Drivers may take Highway 47 in Winfield to Highway 61 in Troy, or Highway C in Old Monroe to Highway 61 in Moscow Mills.

Officials warn drivers to not drive through water on roadways.

"We don't want people driving through water," said Chief Chris Blevins, Old Monroe Fire Protection District. "As you've seen already in incidences in just the past week or so, emergency crews have been out for people that have driven through water, and, unfortunately, it ended up fatal."

