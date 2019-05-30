Funeral arrangements set for MetroLink shooting victim

ST. LOUIS - Funeral services have been finalized for last week's killing on a MetroLink train in Pagedale of Omar Martin.
Martin will be laid to rest Saturday, June 8th at the Greater New Covenant Church on State Street in East St. Louis.
Visitation starts at 10:00 followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m.
According to our partners at the Post - Dispatch, Isaiah Liddell, 21, of St. Louis was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and evidence tampering on Wednesday.
He was not in custody. A judge ordered him to be held on $250,000 cash-only bail.
