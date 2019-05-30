LIVE video from FOX’s 2 Rogue Runner: Driving the streets of St. Louis

Hazelwood man charged with arson after early morning apartment fire

Posted 6:25 am, May 30, 2019, by

HAZELWOOD, Mo.  –  23 -year-old Joseph Johnson is charged with arson accused of setting a fire at his apartment in Hazelwood.

The fire started Wednesday just before 1:00 a.m. at the Knollwood Apartments on Knoll Creek Drive near Dunn road.

Johnson’s apartment was completely engulfed in flames when officers arrived.  He was later taken to the hospital for an apparent self-inflicted wound.

His bond is set at $75,000 dollars.

The American Red Cross is helping residents who have no place to go.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.