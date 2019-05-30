× Hazelwood man charged with arson after early morning apartment fire

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – 23 -year-old Joseph Johnson is charged with arson accused of setting a fire at his apartment in Hazelwood.

The fire started Wednesday just before 1:00 a.m. at the Knollwood Apartments on Knoll Creek Drive near Dunn road.

Johnson’s apartment was completely engulfed in flames when officers arrived. He was later taken to the hospital for an apparent self-inflicted wound.

His bond is set at $75,000 dollars.

The American Red Cross is helping residents who have no place to go.