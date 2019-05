Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis native and star of "The Office" Jenna Fischer was ready for a Blues win last night! The actress posted this video to her Instagram, giving a nod to Goalie Jordan Binnington who saved 21 out of 23 shots last night.

"I'm getting ready for the Stanley Cup and I invented a drink for tonight's game. I call it the Jordan Binnington. The ingredients are ice and water," said Fischer.

The Blues tied the series Wednesday night. They play the Bruins in St. Louis Saturday at the Enterprise Center.