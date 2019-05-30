Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The evolution of the dairy aisle has been marked by lifestyle changes, food trends and dietary needs. Whether you're a dairy person or you look for non-dairy options, there is something for everyone.

With around 2,000 varieties of cheese and Americans consuming about 260 eggs per person per year, dairy is pretty much bought and consumed by almost everyone.

June is National Dairy Month, so Chef James Briscione is talking to us about the wonders of the dairy aisle.

For more information, visit: EasyHomeMeals.com