Missouri man swept away by flood waters discovered alive days later

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police say that a Fenton man has been found two days after he was swept away by flood waters. Daniel Conrad, 64, was discovered trapped under the Highway 141 overpass near his home. He had been there since Tuesday night, May 21st when he walked to Saline Creek during heavy rain.

A family member reported Conrad missing on May 23rd. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that their bloodhound and another dog assisted in the search. The bloodhound, Zeus, was able to lead his handler to the creek and then along the bank toward the highway.

Conrad’s family member, who was helping with the search, then spotted him under the overpass. He was disoriented and weak but appeared to be uninjured. He was checked out by medical personnel brought to the scene.

Zeus has been helping the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with three cases in the past eight weeks. They say that working with the bloodhound has been very successful.

