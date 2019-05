Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSDALE, Mo. – Police in north St. Louis County are searching for a gunman who shot at a Hillsdale officer Thursday evening.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cherry and St. Louis avenues.

An officer was called to the area because of a report that someone was walking around with a gun. When the officer arrived at that location, he was shot at and drove off to request additional help.