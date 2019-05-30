× Steve Stenger’s former Chief of Staff expected to plead guilty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The former Chief of Staff to former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is expected to plead guilty in federal court Friday morning. Court document state that Bill Miller is facing charges for wire fraud and honest services bribery. He is expected at the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse at around 10am.

Miller turned in his resignation in April. He had been by Stenger’s side since December 2017. Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger pled guilty in federal court earlier this month to a pay-for-play scheme.