STL Moms: Memphis Pop Up Festival

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If Memphis-style barbecue, live music, games and giveaways sounds like fun to you, you probably will want to check out the Memphis Pop Up Festival this weekend in Kiener Plaza.

This Saturday, June 1, head downtown for a taste of Memphis. The event is in Kiener Plaza and Milton Howery, Public Relations Manager with Memphis Tourism, is here to talk about it.

With the Cardinals and the Blues both at home Saturday, it's the perfect opportunity to spend the day downtown and check out this pop up at Kiener Plaza.

