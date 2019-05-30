‘Stranger Things’ teams up with Baskin-Robbins for summer treats

ST. LOUIS - Baskin-Robbins is teaming up with Netflix to launch a line of Stranger Things themed desserts.

Fans can get a taste of Season 3 ahead of its July 4th premiere with eight ice cream creations, including two new flavors of the month.

According to a Baskin-Robbins press release, the aim of the new collaboration is to celebrate Stranger Things culture and provide people with an out-of-this-world food experience while they enjoy the show’s third season. '

The Demo-Gorgon Sundae and Eleven-Ade Freeze are just two frozen treats to get you in the Stranger Things spirit.

Baskin-Robbins is also offering limited edition merchandise inspired by the sci-fi series.

