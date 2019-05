Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - With the Blues fighting for the Stanley Cup, the Better Business Bureau is warning fans to watch out for ticket scams if they're trying to go to the games.

Chris Thetford, from the Better Business Bureau, has advice for you to follow if you're looking to buy tickets online.

With the expansion of second-hand ticket selling, it's more common for there to be scams.

For more information, visit: bbb.org