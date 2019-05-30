× The Bud Light Knight has Stanley Cup tickets for lucky Blues fans also changing their Twitter name to Gloria

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Bud Light Knight may have some Stanley Cup playoff tickets for you. All you need to do to enter the sweepstakes is to change your Twitter profile name to “Gloria.” Bud Light has also changed their profile name to Gloria to cheer on the Blues.

This is the beer’s Twitter status update: “Blues are coming home and I am all in on Gloria. Change your Twitter display name to Gloria and @ me with #GloriaSweepstakes for a chance to win 2 tickets to join me at Game 4. See rules in bio.”

The official rules state: “Your user change to “Gloria” must remain up until 5:00 p.m. CDT on May 31, 2019. You must be a registered user of Twitter and follow @budlight on Twitter in order to enter the Sweepstakes via Twitter.”

This sweepstakes is only for legal residents of Illinois and Missouri.

Carl Gunnarsson scored on a delayed penalty at 3:51 into overtime during Wednesday night’s game in Boston. The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 3-2, evening the final at a game apiece.

“Play Gloria” is an anthem that many St. Louis hockey fans are saying during many home games. The Laura Branigan song that was top of the charts for 36 weeks in 1982. It is having a resurgence after becoming the team’s unofficial rally song during the 2019 playoff series run. The song is played during every win at the Enterprise Center.

The Bud Light Knight was spotted holding a “Let’s Go Bruins” sign during national pregame coverage prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. We asked Bud Light for a reaction. The company’s response in a Twitter direct message Wednesday morning? “The Bud Knight is lost. We’re bringing him home.”

It should be noted that Anheuser Busch has adorned the company’s south St. Louis brewery complex by paying tribute to the Blues’ anthem of “Gloria,” also featuring Bud Knight.