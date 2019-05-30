Tim’s Travels: Louisa Foods and Arch Café to host Toasted Ravioli eating contest

ST. LOUIS – How many Toasted Ravioli can you eat in 6 and a half minutes? Now is the time to find out.

Tim Ezell is live at the Gateway Arch learning all about their Toasted Ravioli eating contest.

Louisa Foods, a long-time manufacturer of St. Louis Style Toasted Ravioli, is sponsoring the first-ever T-Rav Rally. Saturday, June at the Arch Café, contestants will have 6 minutes and 30 seconds to eat as many Toasted Ravioli as they can.

Beginning on May 1st, Louisa Foods will begin their search for contestants via Instagram. Six contestants will be randomly selected.

To enter, contestants must:

1. Take a selfie holding a Louisa product and upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #TRAVRALLY.

2. To be eligible, they must also tag @louisafoods in the photo, and follow @louisafoods on Instagram.

3. Contestants must be 18+ to enter, be a resident of Illinois or Missouri, and able to participate in the competition on June 1st.

The contest will begin at 1:30 p.m. on June 1st at the Arch Café, located inside the tram lobby at the Gateway Arch. Contestants will then have 6 minutes and 30 seconds to eat as many Toasted Sausage & Cheese Ravioli as possible. Water and dipping sauce will be provided for each contestant. The winner will receive $1000.00. Gift bags and event t-shirts will be given to all contestants.

For additional information and official contest rules: visit www.louisafoods.com