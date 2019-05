× Two people shot in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man and woman were rushed to the hospital early Thursday evening after being shot in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. near the intersection of Holly Avenue and Rosalie Street, in the O’Fallon neighborhood.

The victims were identified as a 21-year-old man and 45-year-old woman.

