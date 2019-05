× 11-year-old shot just north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 9:25 p.m. near the intersection of O’Fallon and N. 9th streets in the Columbus Square neighborhood, just north of downtown St. Louis.

The boy was rushed to a hospital and said to be conscious and breathing.

St. Louis police have not identified a suspect or possible motive for the shooting.