Analysis: Twitter users back the St. Louis Blues in a landslide

ST. LOUIS, MO–The Blues and Bruins sit tied 1-1 in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, but there’s little question that St. Louis is viewed nationally as the underdog against Boston. The Bruins are still the betting favorite. One place where the Blues and their fans are blowing the Bruins out as if the teams were playing with an empty net? Twitter.

Staffers at SportsBettingExperts.com analyzed more than 40,000 tweets using hashtags like #weallbleedblue, #stlblues, #letsgoblues, and #lgb against Bruins fan hashtags since the Final series started. The result, based on geotagged twitter data, has 39 states bleeding blue, and just 11, primarily in the northeast, rooting for Boston.

The margin could have been worse if the analysis included #PlayGloria and the like.