Brad Marchand not worried about loud Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis Blues players say there’s a buzz in the city for the first Stanley Cup Final game here in 49 years. That view does not extend to Boston Bruins agitator extraordinaire Brad Marchand.

“Every arena has roughly the same amount of people in it, so regardless of where you are in the NHL in the playoffs, you expect it to be loud,” Marchand said after practice Friday. “I expect the same tomorrow, but not overly concerned about the fans. More concerned about the game.”

Marchand is the Bruins’ leading scorer in the playoffs and sealed their Game 1 victory with an empty-net goal. His antics in these playoffs include intentionally stepping on and breaking the stick of Columbus winger Cam Atkinson, and conducting a Canadian television interview with one- and two-word answers minutes after winning that series.

He and linemates Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak have no even-strength points so far in the series, but Marchand’s in fine form off the ice. Asked before Game 1 to describe his style for Blues fans who haven’t seen him much up close, Marchand quipped, “I don’t really care what St. Louis fans think of me, so not even going to get into that.”