Fans excited to cheer on the Blues at Enterprise Center for Game 3

Posted 7:12 am, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16AM, May 31, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Let'S Go Blues! Downtown St. Louis will be hopping this weekend.

Game three of the Stanley Cup final will be at the Enterprise Center Saturday night and the Cardinals host the Cubs tomorrow night as well.

Downtown St. Louis Inc.'S Outdoor Concert Series Lunchtime Live features a Blues theme from 11:30 a.m. until to 1:00 p.m. Friday at the old Post Office Plaza the first 200 people will get a free Western Conference Champion t-shirt.

The blues mascot Louie will be handing out blues rally cards.

