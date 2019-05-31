Get your ears checked for ‘Better Hearing Month’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - May is Better Hearing Month and Beltone Hearing Center is offering free hearing tests in the St. Louis Area.

Cardinals Hall of Famer and Broadcaster Mike Shannon joins us to talk about Better Hearing and Speech Month.

The month spreads awareness about hearing loss and communication disorders as well as what treatments are available.

There are different causes of hearing loss including age-related hearing loss, noise induced hearing loss, genetic hearing loss, hearing loss as a result of illness and more.

