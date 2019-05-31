× Homicide investigators investigating deaths of man and woman in the Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting in the Penrose neighborhood. Officers were called to the 4900 block of Farlin to investigate a shooting. They found the bodies of a man and a woman. The two appeared to have died from gunshot wounds in the home.

Homicide investigators are investigating the shooting. FOX 2 will provide more details on this developing story as the come into our newsroom.