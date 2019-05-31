Homicide investigators investigating deaths of man and woman in the Penrose neighborhood

Posted 1:39 pm, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 01:50PM, May 31, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting in the Penrose neighborhood.  Officers were called to the 4900 block of Farlin to investigate a shooting. They found the bodies of a man and a woman.  The two appeared to have died from gunshot wounds in the home.

Homicide investigators are investigating the shooting.  FOX 2 will provide more details on this developing story as the come into our newsroom.

 

